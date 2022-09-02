Search

02 Sept 2022

Four masked men fire shots at house with child inside in Derry last night

Detectives are appealing for any information

PSNI

The incident occurred shortly after 10:40pm last night

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 10:15 AM

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of shots fired at a residential premises in the Joyce Court area of Derry last night. (September 1).

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “Shortly after 10.40pm police received a report that four masked men had attended a residential address and fired shots at the front door.

“Officers attended and spoke to the occupants. Two adults and a young child were present at the time. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any CCTV footage captured or any other information which could assist, to contact us on 101, and quote reference number 2001 of 01/09/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media