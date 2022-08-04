Search

04 Aug 2022

Derry businesses urged to be vigilant of counterfeit bank notes

The call comes after a local business reported a very realistic counterfeit note

Derry businesses urged to be vigilant over counterfeit bank notes

The fake but convincing note reported to Police. Photo: Police Derry City and Strabane

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 2:11 PM

Derry and Strabane Police received had a report of counterfeit £20 note that was used in a shop in the city recently and they're appealing to business owners and employees to be vigilant when handling money.

A spokesperson said: "The note (pictured) is of high quality, and it’s understandable how it could easily go unnoticed, especially in a busy environment.

"It’s important that staff have the right tools and knowledge to detect fake notes in order to protect your business. There are a number of things to look out for, including: does the main printing feel raised? Can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light? Is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

The back of the banknote recently reported to Police

"Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct. Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check.

"There are also a number of steps which can be taken to raise awareness among customers and also to deter criminals. You can display clear warning signs stating: - ‘COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY CHECKS WILL BE CARRIED OUT.' Ensure store staff are aware of how to examine notes.

"Also, have a policy for your staff to follow on discovery of a counterfeit note. This should include the retention of the note and contacting the police, with a description of the person passing the suspect banknote. Ensure there are good lighting conditions at cash points."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media