28 Jul 2022

Man bitten, kicked and punched in 'vicious' assault on Derry's Waterloo Street

Police are appealing for witnesses

PSNI

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 4:25 PM

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious assault on a man in the city, that occurred during the early hours of Sunday July 24 on Waterloo Street, sometime between 1.30am and 3am.

The victim, who is aged in his thirties, is reported to have been punched and kicked, and bitten on his face during the assault which involved two males. The victim sustained injuries to his face and his hand.

One of the suspects is described as being approximately 5’ 8’’ tall, of a medium build while the second male suspect is described as being approximately six feet tall and of a slim build with black hair.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "This was a vicious assault which has left the victim not only very distressed, but has also left him with an injury that may require further treatment.

"We have made a number of enquiries as part of our investigation, however, we’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the Waterloo Street area around this time and witnessed the assault, or has information which may assist our investigation, to get in touch with us.

"The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1106 of 26/07/22.

"You can also make a report to us online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/"

