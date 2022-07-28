Derry mother and daughter have been located

The mother and daughter have been located after they were missing for four days
Police have now located Jacqueline Friars (39) and Scarlet Friars (5). They would like to thank the public for their assistance.
The pair had been missing from Sunday, 24th July in the Shantallow area of the city.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.