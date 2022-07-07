Changes to Derry Council services during July Bank Holiday

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed service arrangements for the July 12th Bank Holiday period.

Refuse Collection services and Recycling Centres across the City and District will continue as normal throughout however there will be some changes to opening for leisure services and council offices.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, urged the public to visit Council's website before accessing services next week.

"Many of our staff will get a well earned break over the Bank Holiday however every effort has been made to ensure essential services can continue as normal," she said.

"The continuation of refuse services will mean that disruption will hopefully be kept to a minimum for householders.

"I would encourage anyone accessing leisure services in particular to check on Council's website for the changes to opening before visiting."

The Brandywell, Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex and Derg Valley Leisure Centre will all be closed on July 12 while Brooke Park, Templemore Sports Complex and Bishop's Field will be open as normal.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will also be open as normal on both days and cemeteries will be open and fully operational.

Council offices on Strand Road and Derry Road in Strabane will close on July 12 while the Derry Road will also close on Wednesday July 13.

The District Registration Office in Derry will close on July 12 and will operate on an appointment only basis on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

There is provision on the holidays for emergency death registration should family need to register their loved one urgently.

The local Funeral Directors have the out of office mobile number to make contact with the Registrar so that arrangements can be made for the death registration.

For a full update on Council Services visit derrycityandstrabanedistrict. com/Council/Opening-Hours.