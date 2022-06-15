Woman attacked by masked men in Derry's Fountain Hill

Detectives in Derry are investigating an incident in Fountain Hill in the city on Tuesday night (14th June) during which a woman was attacked by masked men and are appealing for witnesses.

A woman in her 40s has been left “terrified” after four masked men forced their way into her home and attacked her with weapons.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Ballentine from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said, “An incident at a flat was reported at around 10.15pm and involved six men.

"Four of these masked forced entry to the property, while another two men remained outside during the incident.

"Once inside the flat, the attackers forced entry to a room where they struck the female occupant, aged in her forties, on her leg and hands with weapons, including hammers.

“They also caused extensive damage to the flat by smashing windows, doors and other furnishings before making off in the direction of Top of the Hill.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who sustained minor injuries. She was attacked in her home, a place where she deserves to feel safe, and, understandably, she is very distressed.

"While we've made a number of enquiries into this incident, which we are investigating as an aggravated burglary, working to establish who was involved and a motive, we're appealing to anyone who may have information about what happened and who has not yet spoken with us, to get in touch.

"In particular, we want to hear from anyone who saw these men in the area, between 10.05pm and 10.15pm."

Councillor Ryan McCready has condemned the attack. Mr McCready said: "I was shocked to hear of the terrifying ordeal of a woman in the Fountain Hill area being attacked in her home, my thoughts go to the victim and her friends and family, a very distressing incident indeed.

"There is no place in society for this sort of violence, intimidation and criminality. If you know any information or may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around 22.05 - 22.15 hrs please contact the PSNI."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 2098 of 14/06/22.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/