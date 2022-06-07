Parade investigation: Two more men arrested

Two men have been arrested by police in Derry as part of an ongoing investigation following a parade in the city on Monday, April 18.
The men – aged 46 and 49 – were arrested under the Terrorism Act, following searches of residential properties in the Creggan and Bishop Street areas earlier today, Tuesday 7 June. The total number of people arrested in connection with the parade now stands at 11.
They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.
