McLaughlin: Sharp hikes in gas and electric bills will heap more pressure on struggling families

SDLP Foyle MLA, Sinéad McLaughlin, has said a rise in the cost of gas and electricity will heap further pressure on families across the North.

She was speaking as SSE Airtricity announced a 42.7 per cent increase in gas prices from July.

A 33 per cent electricity price increase from the company came into effect on Wednesday.

Ms McLaughlin said people are dealing with rising costs of food, fuel and energy bills and the situation just seems to be getting worse and worse.

She said: “The latest gas and electricity price increases are going to put further pressure on families across the North who are already struggling to get by.

“Many people are already in a dire situation, their wage isn’t stretching anywhere near as far as it used to, it’s getting harder and harder to put food on the table and petrol in their cars and now they are expected to deal with a 42.7 per cent hike in gas prices and a 33 per cent spike in their electricity bill

“What these people want to hear from their politicians are solutions.

“They have looked at other parts of these islands where people have been given much needed support and they are disgusted at the response from Stormont, because of the actions of the DUP communities have been abandoned during this emergency.

“The SDLP has produced an Energy Costs Action Plan to get people through this crisis, we have already seen one point implemented, a windfall tax on energy companies by the British government which will hopefully get a £400 energy bill discount to people, despite the obstruction of the DUP.

“We want to see our institutions functioning and our plan implemented in full so we can get money into people’s pockets and help them navigate their way through this crisis.”