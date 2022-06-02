Search

02 Jun 2022

McLaughlin: PSNI must act over sexist WhatsApp group

McLaughlin: PSNI must act over sexist WhatsApp group

Sinéad McLaughlin: "We should expect better from our police officers."

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

02 Jun 2022 12:57 PM

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

SDLP Foyle MLA, Sinéad McLaughlin, has said the PSNI must act over a WhatsApp group in which serving officers shared sexist messages.

She was speaking after a BBC Spotlight investigation revealed the officers also shared pornographic and racist messages.

A number of the officers involved are currently being investigated for their conduct.

She said: “I was horrified by the revelations in the BBC Spotlight programme.

“That serving police officers are sharing material of this kind a group with their colleagues raises serious questions about their behaviour and judgement.

“Sadly, we know that misogyny and sexism is still all too prevalent of our society, but we should expect better from our police officers than to be openly contributing to this scourge.

“This also reiterates concerns about the current culture within the PSNI when officers felt free to act in this manner, just last year we learned that a number of officers had been subjected to investigation over sexual misconduct.

“Whatever the outcome of these investigations, the PSNI and Chief Constable Simon Byrne need to send a clear message that behaviour of this kind will not be tolerated within our police service.

“Police officers have a wide range of responsibilities, including coming into contact with and protecting vulnerable people.

“If the PSNI wants to command the confidence of the people it represents, particularly women, then it needs to deal with the misogynists within its ranks.”

Derry medical officer to receive Queen’s Ambulance Medal in this year’s birthday honours

"Craig is admired by his peers and staff alike, he is an exceptional role model"

Police appeal for information on Toni Ann Shea

The PSNI's Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, stated that as investigations were currently ongoing, the law and principles of fairness constrained what he was able to say following the programme's revelations.

He said: “I wish to make it absolutely clear that WhatsApp messages (or communications of any kind, whether digital or oral), which display traits inconsistent with the Code of Ethics' commitment to integrity, equality and diversity are wholly unacceptable.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, police officers or staff members who display any discriminatory or misogynistic traits can expect to be subject to robust investigation by PSD (Professional Standards Department) and prosecution, where relevant, for misconduct.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media