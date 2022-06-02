Police appeal for information on Toni Ann Shea

Toni Ann Shea
Police are growing increasingly concerned for 32-year-old Toni Ann Shea.
Toni was last in contact with family in the Derry early this morning, Thursday, June 2 at around 2am. She is believed to drive a white Peugeot 2008 and may be in County Donegal.
Toni is described as being 5ft1inches in height, short brown hair in a side parting style, which is longer on one side. Toni may have a piercing on her right cheek and a nose ring.
If you have any information in relation to Toni Ann Shea, please ring 101 quoting serial 283 02/06/22.
