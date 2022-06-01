Derry couple stranded on Caribbean Island after huge blaze starts aboard cruise ship 

Last Thursday, Derry couple Martin and Pam Mullan, were on board the cruise ship Carnival Freedom, celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

They were embarking on their first ever cruise to mark the special occasion, leaving from Port Canaveral in Orlando and on their way to the first stop at Grand Turk in the Dominican Republic.

It was at 6:30 in the morning on the third day of their trip that they heard an emergency siren aboard the ship requesting all crew to report to their sections.

The couple, assuming it was only a practice drill, turned around and went back to sleep.

It was not long before there was more commotion in the halls and they realised something more sinister was happening.

Martin recalled that students were shouting, "Get up, get up, there's a fire, there's a fire."

The couple then found out a massive blaze had erupted on one of the ship's funnels and the ship was to be evacuated.

With their room situated in the interior room, all they could see was open water and frightened faces when they evacuated their room and congregated at their muster station- the emergency meeting area on board a ship.

The couple and other guests had no knowledge that the boat was docked as they had been sound asleep and could only see the ocean from their evacuation point.

Pam and Martin said it was then that it hit home, they were wearing a life jacket for a purpose and this was really happening.

Martin, known as 'Mr Charity' here in the city, explained: "There were people running around everywhere, people crying and children half asleep in their parents arms.

"The crew had practiced drills all the time but no one had ever experienced this happening before; where there was a fire and an evacuation procedure.

"The crew were trying to keep everyone calm but you could see they were nervous.

"There were a lot of people crying, a lot of the 18 year old graduates were in tears, there were elderly with mobility issues, upset children, a lot of people were extremely unnerved by it all.



"We are so lucky, that is the main thing. It was a disaster and usually one of those things you watch on the television and to be part of it was really scary.

"It is a miracle that it happened while we were coming into port. They said if it happened, even 15, 20 miles out to sea, it could have been an entirely different situation.

"There was also another ship at the port, thankfully, that helped tackle the blaze on ours. They were concerned for their own ship catching fire.

"These are massive cruise liners, with thousands of people on board. The ship couldn't even leave the dock again, it was crazy.

"We were told to head back down to the state room, but I filmed the blaze and I just remember thinking, 'this is crazy, they've sent us back here and this thing is on fire, this is crazy.'

"At this stage they were hosing like mad at the fire and they were using a boat next to us to hose the fire too.

The blaze, the cause of which is still unknown, started in one of the ships main funnels

"Not only were we lucky to be heading into port, which we didn't know at the time, we were so lucky not to be at sea because we were told the wind would have fuelled the flames and they would have never got it under control.

"I must say, we were quite calm considering the situation, Pam was washing her face before we left the room, I couldn't believe what she was doing," Martin laughed.

Pam explained: "He was saying to me, 'really, really? You're washing your face when we've been told to get out' but I had to wake myself up, I had to be awake properly to know what I was doing."

Once the ship was completely evacuated and all the passengers and crew were safely off the ship, the ship was deemed not seaworthy and was unable to move from port.

As a result, all passengers and crew were left stranded on the island for two days awaiting another ship to come and get them.

Pam continued: "We tried our best to enjoy the island, the first day was taken up completely with the evacuation but we did our best on the second day to chill and take it all in.

"When the other ship came to get us all, it was extremely moving. The captain and all the crew, the chefs and everything, were standing with massive 'Welcome' signs on the side of the ship. It was a very emotional scene."

Martin continued: "They were all shouting, 'We are coming to save you.' They were blaring the horns, everyone was shouting and cheering. It was an amazing moment.

"Everyone was clapping and cheering when we arrived safely at the port too. It was only when we look back on the situation that we realise how serious it was. It really is just something you think you'll see on the news, not experience it firsthand.

"We were all in shock and it was a crazy experience, but everyone is safe and well and that is the main thing. It is definitely a story for the grandchildren," joked Martin.

Pam agreed, adding; "It was some 40th anniversary."

The couple are currently trying to enjoy the rest of their time away at their home in Orlando and celebrate their 40 years together before returning to Derry.

Martin and Pam went on the cruise to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary