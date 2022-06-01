Mayor praises dedication of volunteers

Mayor Graham Warke, has praised the dedication and spirit of local volunteers ahead of Volunteers Week.

The annual programme takes place from June 1 to 7 each year and celebrates the work, selflessness, and commitment of the many volunteers in our community.

The Mayor stated that the work done by volunteers since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has been crucial to the communities that they represent.

He said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted an outpouring of community spirit and volunteering, which has been critical to the local responses in local areas.

“Many older people have made significant contributions to their communities during lockdown, with 30 per cent of people aged 50 to 70 volunteering informally and 87 per cent saying they wanted to continue.

“Through our own Age Friendly work within the Council and particularly when exploring the WHO themes of social and civic participation and employment, as well as the Take 5 message for emotional health and well-being, we have seen the amazing benefits not just that a volunteer can offer, but also the boost and the lessons that the volunteers themselves can take away from their experiences.

“Volunteering is an opportunity to meet new people, pick up new skills, and to enjoy that special feeling of knowing that you have really helped improve someone's life, even if it is in just a small way – every little helps.

“We owe so much to all of our volunteers, especially after the past few years, so on behalf of the whole district I want to say thank you to each and every one of them this Volunteers Week.”

The North West Volunteer Centre (NWVC) is the main volunteer infrastructure in the North West and registers and connects over 600 people to volunteer opportunities across the district each year.

They also provides access NI vetting service and training programmes to support and build capacity of volunteering.

Jacqui Garnon, Centre Manager of the North West Volunteer Centre, said: “This year marks the 38th annual Volunteers' Week and the message for 2022 is 'A time to say thanks'.

“It goes without saying that volunteers have played a key role in the Covid-19 pandemic response.

“During an exceptionally difficult couple of years, people from all over the district have taken time to volunteer to support and connect with their neighbours and local communities.

“Volunteers continue to make a huge difference – that's what they do. This is a time for us to come together and thank volunteers for their amazing contribution.”

For further information on the North West Volunteer Centre visit: www.nwvc.co.uk or telephone 028 7127 1017.

For more information on DCSDC's Age Friendly programme, visit: https://www.derrystrabane.com/agefriendly