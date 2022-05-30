Search

30 May 2022

Bank Holiday bin collection, council services and leisure centre schedules confirmed

Bin collections as normal but changes to leisure opening for Bank Holiday Weekend

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

30 May 2022 6:58 PM

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed service arrangements for the Coronation Day and Platinum Jubilee Bank Holidays on Thursday June 2 and Friday June 3.

Refuse collection services and Recycling Centres across the City and District will continue as normal throughout the holiday period however there will be some changes to leisure services opening hours.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, urged the public to visit Council’s website before accessing services this weekend.

Mayor Warke said: “I am delighted that many of our staff are able to look forward to some time off later this week, however every effort has been made to ensure essential services can continue as normal.

“The continuation of refuse services will mean that disruption will hopefully be kept to a minimum for householders.

“I would encourage anyone accessing leisure services in particular to check on Council’s website for the changes to opening hours before visiting.”

On Thursday June 2, Brandywell, Brooke Park, City Baths and Foyle Arena will remain closed while Bishops Field, Templemore Sports Complex, Riversdale, Melvin and Derg Valley are open as normal.

On Friday June 3, Bishops Field, Foyle Arena, Riversdale, Melvin and Derg Valley are open while Brandywell, Brooke Park, City Baths and Templemore are closed.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will also be open as normal on both days and cemeteries will be open and fully operational.

The District Registration Office will close on Thursday and Friday and reopen as normal on Monday.

For a full update on Council Services www. derrycityandstrabanedistrict. com/Council/Opening-Hours

Local News

