The Hair Loss Confidante: Sandra Atoge weekly column

As a non surgical hair loss specialist, I meet women with hair loss on a daily basis. The effect of hair loss on women is absolutely devastating to their confidence.

Statistics indicate women make up a significant percentage of hair loss sufferers with over 40% of women living with visible hair loss but nobody is talking about it.

Society has forced women to suffer in silence because it is considered far more acceptable for men to go through hair loss than women. Nobody talks about hair loss in women. Let's break the stigma and start talking about it.

This week I am going to focus on why Doctors need to take hair loss in women more seriously.

Unfortunately, Doctors pay little attention to the issue of women's hair loss because it is not considered life threatening. So, women are told to just get on with it.

The physiological damage caused by hair loss and the feeling of attractiveness can however be as devastating as any serious disease. It can take an emotional toll that directly affects a woman's physical and mental health as well as her confidence and ability to even socialise.

I have met so many amazing women who have felt let down by the system because no one would take their hair loss seriously.

One of the first questions I ask clients when they come for a consultation is, "Have you spoken to your doctor about your hair loss? Do you know the cause of your hair loss?"

90 percent of the time, they have spoke with their doctor but they still do not know the cause of their hair loss because their doctor did not see it as a medical condition.

Please note that this is not in any way an attack on the amazing work that our doctors do for us everyday. This is a plea for our doctors to take hair loss in women more seriously.

There are so many causes of hair loss and some of them can be medically related such as thyroid problems,B12 deficiency and side effects of certain medications.

Hair loss can be an indication of a more serious medical condition that may need to be investigated. For example, stress has been noted as the number one cause of hair loss in women but the stress causing the hair loss may need medical attention.

It is not vain when women complain about hair loss. Hair loss is a life-altering condition that cannot and should not be ignored by doctors.

Underlying medical conditions do not go away and it is my hope that doctors and healthcare providers will take women's hair loss more seriously.

The solutions we provide in the salon are temporary and help women get on with their lives but if women were able to get additional support form their doctors, it would go a long way in restoring their confidence permanently.

Sandra is based at her salon, iHobbs, at 42-44 Hawkin Street, Derry, BT48 6RE. They specialise in non surgical hair loss solutions. The salon also offers a wide range of hair extensions including nano bead extensions, tape ins and weave extensions in a wide variety of colours and textures to suit every need.