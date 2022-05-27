Search

27 May 2022

Nursing and midwifery leaders visit services in Derry and the North

(From left) Sir David Warren, Chair of Council, Martina Mullan manager at Ardlough Care Home and Andrea Sutcliffe, NMC Chief Executive and Registrar. Pic: NMC

27 May 2022 10:32 AM

UK nursing and midwifery leaders gathered in Derry this week to visit health and social care services across the North of Ireland.

The senior figures were from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), the independent regulator of 758,303 nursing and midwifery professionals, including 26,854 in Northern Ireland.

They were in Derry for a meeting of the Council last Thursday. The Council is the NMC’s governing body, which takes key decisions and sets the regulator’s strategic direction.

Beforehand, Sir David Warren, Chair of the Council, and Andrea Sutcliffe, NMC Chief Executive and Registrar, took the opportunity to visit services and education centres in the North.

These included Ardlough Care Home, HM Prison Magilligan, Causeway Hospital, Alnagelvin Hospital Education Centre, the Western Trust, and Ulster University.

Martina Mullan, Manager at Ardlough Care Home in Derry said: “We’re delighted the NMC decided to come to Ardlough Care Home.

“We’re a small home and the nurses were delighted with the opportunity to meet the people at the NMC that they wouldn’t normally meet.

“We’ve had a rough time through Covid – it’s been all about the residents and keeping everyone as safe as possible.

“This is something the nurses were able to talk to the NMC delegates about – the challenges they met.”

Sir David Warren was impressed with what he saw at Ardlough and other institutions visited across the North.

He said: “I was struck by the extraordinarily high morale at Ardlough Care Home and among the Healthcare in Prison team, which is humbling when you think of the tremendous pressures that everybody has been under during the pandemic.

“It’s wonderful to be in Northern Ireland, on our first trip as a Council outside London since before the pandemic.

“We had a fascinating day learning about health and social care in the community and seeing first-hand the dedication, commitment and tremendous skills of professionals in every walk of life.”

NMC Chief Executive, Andrea Sutcliffe added: “It’s been great to hold our latest Council meeting in Northern Ireland, where we’ve had some important discussions and decisions on the agenda, focusing on standards for community and public health nursing and requirements for education programmes.

“It’s also been fantastic to meet so many dedicated professionals during our visits to health and social care services.

“Hearing about their experiences through the Covid-19 pandemic highlights the commitment nurses and midwives have for delivering safe, effective and kind care for people here in Northern Ireland.”

