Derry successfully retains Purple Flag status for 12th year in a row

The city has once again been recognised for its evening and night time economy offerings as it has been awarded its Purple Flag status for the 12th year in a row.

The award, presented by The Association of Town and City Management (ATCM), is in recognition for providing a vibrant experience for locals and tourists and providing a diverse mix of entertainment, dining and culture, while also promoting safety, cleanliness and good wellbeing.

The Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted that Derry has retained its Purple Flag status for another year and congratulate all those that have contributed to this magnificent achievement.

"My Department’s funding enables CCI to deliver a wide range of city centre management services and I would like to thank them for all the hard work that goes into co-ordinating the Purple Flag application and accreditation process.

"Achieving this status sends a message that Derry continues to offer an entertaining, diverse, safe and enjoyable nightlife.”

Thanking the city centre stakeholders and businesses who helped during the assessment and work to keep the city worthy of the status, Jim Roddy, City Centre Manager at CCI, said it was a testament to the working partnerships that exist behind the scenes within the city.

Mr Roddy said: “Our partners work continually to ensure we aim to meet the standards required to attain Purple Flag status.

"Our application is a great way to benchmark our own standards and identify our weaknesses to improve upon. It also is a great opportunity to showcase our status as a Purple Flag awarded city to tourists and attract more visitors to the city and particularly to encourage them to enjoy our evening time economy offerings and hopefully help boost our local economy.

“Having this award is great for our city and is a powerful instrument to have when showcasing it to help attract further business, investment and visitors and helping us stand out as a good place to be.

“Our evening time economy continues to thrive locally and all the businesses and services that operate within it play a central role in achieving this status, alongside the city centre support team.

"These include Derry City and Strabane District Council’s cleansing team, the PSNI, Foyle Search and Rescue, First Housing Support, CCTV, NI Ambulance Service and the PCSP Community Safety Wardens in keeping our city centre safe, clean and vibrant throughout the year. I’d like to congratulate them all and our Purple Flag Coordinator, Ceara on this achievement.”

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke added: “I would like to warmly congratulate all the stakeholders in the city centre support team who work so hard along with local businesses to ensure Derry meets the high standards required to achieve the Purple Flag accreditation, particularly Ceara and the team at CCI who dedicate some much time to this each year.

“Thankfully, we are seeing an increase in our evening footfall figures as we move through the recent pandemic and hopefully with awards like Purple Flag, we can assure local people and visitors alike that we can offer a safe and enjoyable night out with a diverse variety of entertainment options and of course our famous local welcome.”

Ceara, Purple Flag Co-Ordinator for the city explained, that as part of the assessment, ATCM auditors visited the city and experienced its nightlife, visiting a restaurant, bars and observing access and egress to the city centre while receiving information from stakeholders on how our city centre is managed in the evening time.

Derry City and Strabane Chief Inspector, Yvonne McManus said: "This is fantastic news, and we are very proud of the Purple Flag accreditation.

"We understand how important it is to city businesses, to those who live and visit here that people feel safe and welcome and we, as a Police Service, will continue working with partners to ensure those who live here, and who visit here, enjoy themselves safely.”

The ATCM said: "The last few years have not been what anyone expected and we have had to tread new territory in the fight against COVID-19.

"Purple Flag has been important to many of our towns and cities that hold the accreditation during lockdown, as well as being instrumental in the reopening policies and strategies with key stakeholders as our towns and cities adjust to the new way of life post-pandemic.

Highlights from Derry's submission include their committed and genuine partnership, the engaging use of street art, and the work done around the prevention of drink spiking and street harassment.

David Lafferty, proprietor of Castle Street Social, added: “'We were delighted to provide service to the auditors during their visit to the city and to hear we’ve been successful in gaining the Purple Flag award.

"It’s a great initiative for the city to be part of and lets the many visitors we get; know they are safe when they're out and about."

For further details on Derry Purple Flag status, which is supported by Department for Communities, visit http://www.cciderry- londonderry.com/purpleFlag