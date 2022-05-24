Search

24 May 2022

Derry Girl Jamie-Lee to showcase the ‘real Derry’ in new documentary

Derry Girls star to showcase the ‘real Derry’ in new documentary

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell is to showcase the past and present of her hometown of Derry in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Reporter:

Reporter

24 May 2022 12:59 PM

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell is to showcase the past and present of her hometown of Derry in a new Channel 4 documentary.

The actress starred as Michelle Mallon in the hit Channel 4 comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in the Northern Irish city in the 1990s, which ended last week with a special episode paying tribute to the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

She also played a leading role in the TV prison drama, Screw.

The forthcoming documentary, The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, will explore her upbringing in the Catholic community and how things have changed in the city since.

Students at O’Donnell’s old school, St Cecilia's College, will reflect on the city’s regeneration and why many young people still feel they need to leave Derry to gain new skills and experiences.

Fifty years on from Bloody Sunday, the programme will also look at what the future may bring for the city, in particular for the younger generation who still live with the impact of the Troubles.

Channel 4 has commissioned Northern Ireland’s Tyrone Productions to make the documentary.

Daniel Fromm, Channel 4’s commissioning editor for popular factual, said: “I’m hugely excited to be working with Tyrone Productions on their first commission for Channel 4 – and with Jamie-Lee in a brand new role for her.

“Derry Girls has brought the city to national prominence; now this film gives a voice to a new generation of its young people, so they can tell us what it’s like to grow up there in 2022.”

Co-executive producer of Tyrone Productions Patricia Carroll said: “As a Northern Ireland company, we are delighted to be working with Channel 4 and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell on this very personal documentary at such an important time in the city’s story.

“Fiercely proud of her home city, Jamie-Lee is the perfect person to explore Derry’s past and share her hopes for its future, and we know that Channel 4 audiences will be both entertained and intrigued by what she discovers.”

The popular Channel 4 series, created by local screenwriter Lisa McGee, helped highlight Derry and the issues of the Troubles.

The show, Channel 4's most successful comedy series ever, came to an end on May 18 with a special extended episode which featured a surprise cameo appearance from Chelsea Clinton.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media