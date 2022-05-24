Arrest made in Caoimhin Cassidy case

Caoimhin Cassidy was found dead in a motor vehicle in June 2019
Detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Caoimhin Cassidy from Creggan in Derry in 2019 have made an arrest.
This morning a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave's Serious Crime Suite.
Shortly after 4am on Sunday, June 1, 2019, emergency services responded to the report of a Red Mazda on fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city.
It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.
A post mortem examination determined Caoimhin was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.
Detective Inspector Michael Winters is the senior investigating officer leading enquiries into Caoimhin’s death.
Making a fresh appeal for information, Detective Inspector Winters said: "It has been almost three years since Caoimhin died and, understandably, his family want to know what happened to him.
"We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him. I am appealing to anyone who has information, or if you know something, I would ask you to do the right thing and tell us."
The number to call detectives on is 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via: http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/
You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at: http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Cllr Sandra Duffy: "No one has a veto over progress and it is reprehensible that the DUP is holding everyone to ransom by preventing that from happening."
Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell is to showcase the past and present of her hometown of Derry in a new Channel 4 documentary.
Ciara Ferguson: "Every individual has the right to live free from discrimination, as well as the right to be free from torture, inhuman and degrading treatment."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.