Police find £6000 worth of drugs in Derry raid

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating suspected drugs criminality linked to the INLA, searched a property in the Derry yesterday.

During the search, a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £6000 was seized, along with a quantity of cash.

Detective Chief Inspector, Avine Kelly said: "The possession and supply of drugs within communities should not, and indeed will not, be tolerated.

"This search and seizure reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people.

"We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities."

Anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations can contact police on 101, or submit a report online using the PSNI's non-emergency reporting form at: http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

