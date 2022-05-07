Ciara Ferguson secures third seat in Foyle

Ciara Ferguson has secured the third seat in the Foyle constituency by reaching the 7,811 quota, mid count.

Ms Ferguson said: "We're absolutely delighted and honoured. It is such a privilege for myself and Padraig to be representing everyone that came out and voted for us, across the communities, across the whole of Foyle.

"We are very keen to get back up on Monday, in the Assembly, to work hard and deliver for the people.

"Everyone we met at the doors, the range of conversations and the key issues that we know. We listened and we are ready to work hard to get back in there and deliver for them.

"We are all aware that the key issue is the cost of living. There is £300 million sitting there and we need all to be collectively working together to get money back into people's pockets.

"The other main issue is the health service; we need to tackle waiting lists. People are waiting years, between cancer treatment or mental health services.

"We need to get back working together, it is critical, and it was the people want from us, to deliver for them.

"Housing is another big issue, I am so passionate to get houses in the Foyle area, there are huge waiting lists. We need to work together to help young families and people across the community.

"Deirde Hargey has the plan in place for 100,000 plus houses, we need to get them in the Foyle area."