New Derry mum celebrates 10 years clean and channels experience into new business helping others

Derry girl Danielle Collins, has recently celebrated 10 years clean of any substances and welcomed her beautiful baby boy Jack into the world April 6 this year.

The 36-year-old says it hasn't been an easy road but to see her life where it is now, and her ability to help others, it was worth all the hard work.

"10 years ago today, I was in the depths of my addiction," Danielle reflected, "I was on my knees and wanted to take my own life like never before.

"I had been in that place four years earlier, with alcohol but got sober and gained my life back.

"I relapsed after ignoring the fact that any substance I put in my body was feeding my addiction.

"Drugs just made my disease progress further and shattered my life all over again. Losing what I had built when I got sober was crushing. I was hurting the people I loved and even more so myself, over and over again.

"I felt hopeless, alone, unwanted and unloved. But, someone was watching over me and I had the strength to fight the battle one more time.

"The last ten years have not been easy, recovery is not easy and addiction does not leave you; but you learn to resist the urge to use one day at a time.

"Everyday is a battle just to remain clean but you earn a life, a life worth living.

"I never imagined 10 years ago today that I would be here. On my nine year clean birthday last year, I imagined, 'Oh my God, 10 years next year, I am going on holiday, I am celebrating in style, I've earned it.' I imagined the big 10 balloons and everything. I never thought I'd be celebrating the way I am."

Danielle gave birth just over four weeks ago to the 'love of her life,' baby Jack, who she says is her greatest blessing.

Danielle and newborn son, Jack

"It is Jack and me against the world. I have a best friend for life. I never thought I would be pregnant and have a baby of my own.

"I had a traumatic birth, my baby was in neonatal for a five day stay in hospital, but I eventually got to bring my son home.

"Jack is a beautiful gift to remind me of how far I have come. I feel blessed, I didn't think this life could happen for me."

Danielle has channeled her life experience and professional training into starting her business, Insanely Beautiful, which provides mindfulness and mental health products, workshops and awareness sessions, including one to one sessions.

Danielle also recently became a certified yoga teacher and hopes to use this training to expand her business."I was working full time, spending the last five years in residential social care. I decided I just needed a change and I set up Insanely Beautiful.

"This is the work that I want to do. I am really looking forward to getting stuck in now that I have had baby Jack.

"I really put so much time and effort into making sure the products and services are mental health orientated. My ethos will always be that the self care products really do help your mental health.

Danielle has started her business Insanely Beautiful to help others going through what she has gone through in the past

"I know what worked for me and I know what didn't. I am new to the business side of things but I want to expand and help as many people as I can. I will always want to help people.

"I do personal development sessions with young people too and I want to get into schools. The core ethos will be to help people's mental health.

"I am very open and honest about my own journey and I think that really helps me to help people. I can build trust and relationships because I have been through it. I am not lecturing them, I know how they feel.

"The support has been unbelievable. I am so grateful that the people following me are genuinely benefiting from my posts."

You can follow Danielle and view her services via her Instagram at: insanely_beautiful_xo

Danielle added: "Anyone reading this; if you are broken, on your knees, seeking help or one day clean, it can be done.

"You can live a life without addiction, you can have a life you never dreamed of. Look at me; the bread is in the pudding."

If you or anyone you know has been affected by the issues discussed you can contact Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre or HURT to receive advice and help.