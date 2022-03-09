Work begins on City Cemetery extension in Derry

Residents in the Kildrum Gardens and surrounding areas of Creggan in Derry are advised that preparatory work has now begun to facilitate the extension of the City Cemetery.

The works are being carried out by E Quinn Civils Ltd, and are expected to last approximately nine months.

People living in and around the area are advised that during this period there may be some minor delays and disruption.

At certain times the work may necessitate restrictions on access to the City Cemetery, with advance notice provided on Council's social media of alternative access arrangements.

Plans to extend the cemetery through the construction of 950 additional plots were approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee in January.

It's expected that the extension will extend the operational life of the City Cemetery for new plot openings by up to seven years.

An associated access road will also be extended from the existing cemetery site, and additional parking spaces will be provided along the new access road.

The local community in the area has been informed of the work, and views were sought in relation to the application throughout the planning process.

Council's Head of Environment, Conor Canning, today thanked the public for their cooperation during this period.

Mr Canning said: "These are essential works which will alleviate pressures on space at the City Cemetery while plans for a new cemetery site are progressed.

"Disruption will be kept to a minimum throughout this process, and we appreciate the cooperation of residents in the area both during the planning stages and over the coming months.

"As part of these works the contractor has set up the following emergency contact number to report any incidents in relation to the works.

"Residents can highlight any concerns by contacting 07879414346. Council will provide updates on the work and any additional restrictions or impacts in the surrounding area throughout the project."