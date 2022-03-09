Search

09 Mar 2022

Work begins on City Cemetery extension in Derry

city cemetery

Work has begun to expand the City Cemetery in Derry

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

09 Mar 2022 4:19 PM

Residents in the Kildrum Gardens and surrounding areas of Creggan in Derry are advised that preparatory work has now begun to facilitate the extension of the City Cemetery.

The works are being carried out by E Quinn Civils Ltd, and are expected to last approximately nine months. 

People living in and around the area are advised that during this period there may be some minor delays and disruption.

At certain times the work may necessitate restrictions on access to the City Cemetery, with advance notice provided on Council's social media of alternative access arrangements.

Plans to extend the cemetery through the construction of 950 additional plots were approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee in January. 

It's expected that the extension will extend the operational life of the City Cemetery for new plot openings by up to seven years.

An associated access road will also be extended from the existing cemetery site, and additional parking spaces will be provided along the new access road. 

The local community in the area has been informed of the work, and views were sought in relation to the application throughout the planning process.

Council's Head of Environment, Conor Canning, today thanked the public for their cooperation during this period.

Mr Canning said: "These are essential works which will alleviate pressures on space at the City Cemetery while plans for a new cemetery site are progressed. 

"Disruption will be kept to a minimum throughout this process, and we appreciate the cooperation of residents in the area both during the planning stages and over the coming months.

"As part of these works the contractor has set up the following emergency contact number to report any incidents in relation to the works. 

"Residents can highlight any concerns by contacting 07879414346. Council will provide updates on the work and any additional restrictions or impacts in the surrounding area throughout the project."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media