UUP Councillor McCready thanks all who rallied round for Ukraine aid drive

Ulster Unionist Councillor, Ryan McCready, has thanked all those who contributed in any way to dispatching the first lorry load of aid to Ukraine from Foyle YMCA.

Cllr McCready said that having trained up many of the Ukrainian soldiers during his time in the British army, he felt duty-bound to help his former comrades.

Many in the community rallied round to donate what they could and Cllr McCready, who represents the Waterside ward and is to stand in May's NI Assembly Elections, was delighted that people came out in numbers to do their bit to help.

He said: “After a mammoth cross-community effort, the first lorry load of aid from Foyle YMCA left for Ukraine on Saturday afternoon. I want to thank absolutely everybody who contributed – individuals, businesses, schools and many, many others. It was a herculean effort.

“Having trained and worked with so many members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, I found myself needing to stand up and serve again. I wanted to be in a position to help the needs of my brothers and sisters in Ukraine. I put a plan together with my team that we would set up collection points around the City of Derry and encourage the public to donate essential items for those fleeing the conflict.

“The next stage in our plan was to sort logistics so I contacted the YMCA to see if they had a secure room to store donations. At this point my own office at Bonds Street was full. The YMCA were fantastic in helping us and becoming an integral part of the plan, not only giving us a room but also now letting us have the hall too.

“We then contacted DA Miller & Sons (Transport) Ltd in Claudy who are a family run logistics company. Straight away they accepted the challenge and provided a driver, a 40ft lorry and would take care of the complete journey once the lorry was loaded - absolute heroes. W&J Chambers of Drumahoe supplied one tonne bags and even more generously fuelled the lorry for the journey to Poland.

“CFC Interiors in Derry have also been great in liaising with the other collection points from around the city such as other political offices to be delivered to the YMCA and be loaded onto our lorry too.

“I am completely overwhelmed with how the whole country has pulled together over the last week, from all communities, offering services or help. It's amazing what we can achieve when we work together.

“I would like to thank my team, council colleagues, volunteers, YMCA, DA Miller & Sons (Transport) Ltd, WJ Chambers, MLAs and the biggest stars who donated.

“When we work together, the plan comes together.

“We are now in the process of arranging a second lorry and are asking people to hold their donations until called forward next week.”