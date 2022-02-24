Top surgeon meets with Magee College's aspiring doctors

Magee College's aspiring doctors received a boost when Professor Neil Mortensen – the President of the Royal College of Surgeons of England – dropped in for a visit.

Professor Mortensen took the time to meet the students at the Derry campus of Ulster University as part of a three-day trip to the North to meet local surgeons, educators and trainees to learn about their experiences during the pandemic.

He also met with the education team at the School of Medicine and toured the newly refurbished facilities which are further securing Magee’s reputation as Hub for health and innovation.

A lecture was also delivered by Professor Mortensen – titled ‘The Pathway to Recovery' – where he reflected on the health service’s ability to innovate in the face of a pandemic and overcome the current challenge of getting surgery levels back up to full tilt.

After the visit, he said: “This School of Medicine is a wonderful asset for Northern Ireland. It will help to create the bright new health leaders of tomorrow.

“We are very supportive of medical training. Our surgical trainees in particular have borne the brunt of many cancelled elective operations and are struggling to get the operational experience they need to qualify.

“As well as addressing the workforce crisis in the short term, it is vital to create a resilient workforce that can meet the needs of the population long-term.

“We need to create health teams with the right skills mix, in order to provide primary, secondary and emergency care.

“A career in medicine can be so rewarding. We believe in the highest standards of surgical care. We have the brightest stars of tomorrow here in our midst. This visit to the School of Medicine at Ulster University will celebrate their journey.”

Professor Louise Dubras, Foundation Dean at the School of Medicine added: ‘‘Having opened our doors exactly six months ago, it was a privilege to welcome Professor Neil Mortensen to the School of Medicine and I welcomed the opportunity to introduce him to the world-class team of medical educators that I have assembled here in Derry and to our students.

“They are currently undertaking clinical placements in the region and encountering many of the themes which the Royal College of Surgeons works tirelessly to address.

“With the City Deal projects that Ulster University will deliver and 800 health sciences students soon to relocate to Magee alongside our world-class School of Nursing; it is an exciting time for medical and health professions education in the region.

“I am very proud to welcome the Royal College of Surgeons to our Magee campus.”