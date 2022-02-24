Met Office issues status yellow weather warning for Derry

Yellow ice weather warning issued for Derry
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice for Derry from this evening (Thursday) with a risk of icy stretches possible on untreated surfaces overnight.
The warning, which was issued on Thursday morning, covers Northern Ireland and comes into effect from 8.00pm Thursday until 9.00am on Friday.
Overnight showers will mostly turn to rain, but still with some sleet or snow showers on higher ground, mainly limited to the highest routes by late evening.
However clear spells between showers will allow temperatures to drop towards freezing in places, with some icy stretches possible on untreated surfaces.
Showers will die out towards the end of the night with more cloud spilling into the west allowing temperatures to recover a little.
