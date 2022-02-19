Search

19 Feb 2022

Derry to take part in all-island fundraising run in memory of Aisling Murphy

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

19 Feb 2022 3:05 PM

Star running club will be hosting a walk/run in Derry as part of wider organised runs across the island to raise awareness and funds against gender based violence on March 6.

Her Sport Ireland have launched the #SheWasGoingForARun Campaign which aims to actively combat violence against women by awareness raising, fundraising, online content and community building.  

The funds raised on the day across the island will be donated to Women’s Aid. 

Since 1996, 244 women have been killed on the island with 87% of resolved cases being perpetrated by a man known to the victim.

Aisling Murphy was sadly killed after she was attacked whilst running along a popular canal route in Tullamore, County Offaly, on January 12 this year.

People across the island will walk or run in her memory and to raise funds for women and girls everywhere currently facing abuse.

Announcing the multiple runs scheduled to go ahead, Her Sport wrote: "Girls and women should not live in fear. Every person who takes part is standing up for all women and making a difference. 

"In 2020 there were 24,893 disclosures of abuse against women. We are coming together to take a stand and start conversation against the real fears women face on a daily basis. 

"All funds raised will go towards Women’s Aid to help offer confidential information, support and understanding to women who are being abused by current or former boyfriends, partners or husbands."

The Derry leg of the organised run will begin at the Famine statues at Sainsbury's in Derry at 1:45 for a start time of 2pm.

The run is open to anyone and everyone who donates €15 or more will receive a #SheWasGoingForARun T-shirt. Carol Doherty, who is organising the Derry leg said: "We would welcome everyone to join us and show support to end violence against women. 

"Unfortunately Aisling Murphy’s murder is not a one off event. Every day women are abused, and often killed. Aisling’s murder has highlighted once again that the narrative needs to change."

To donate or participate visit: https://run.hersport.ie/

Local News

