Durkan encourages people to apply for Líofa bursary

SDLP Communities Spokesperson Mark H Durkan has encouraged people to apply for the Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme.

The 2022 scheme opened for applications this week and is available to students whose parents are in receipt of a means-tested benefit, or adult learners in receipt of one of the qualifying benefits.

As demand for the bursary – which averages at a cost of £500 per student and includes accommodation and tuition – is high, preference is given to those adults or students who have not previously received a bursary and who meet the criteria set out in the application form.

In addition to the 100 bursaries available, 70 successful applicants from 2020 who have been unable to attend a Gaeltacht course due to Covid-19 restrictions will also attend in 2022 bringing the total investment this year to £85,000.

The Gaeltacht provides attendees with an opportunity to immerse themselves in an Irish speaking community, increase their knowledge and use of Irish through attending classes whilst taking part in a wide range of cultural activities including sport and music through the medium of Irish

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said: “It’s great to see the Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme open for new applications, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic led to visits to the Gaeltacht being heavily curtailed or cancelled altogether over the past two years.

“It’s welcome that applicants who missed out in previous years will be able to attend this year with their place funded.

“As someone who visited the Gaeltacht in my own youth, I know just how beneficial and enriching an experience it can be.

“It allows people to come together and learn and develop their language skills on a daily basis, while immersing themselves in their culture, while also enjoying social pursuits and meeting people their own age from all over the island.

“It’s not just the young people who benefit from visiting the Gaeltacht. People in these areas look forward to welcoming people from across Ireland every year, it is an important part of their economy and will particularly welcome this year after a difficult period during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The importance of the Líofa programme can not be underestimated, as former Communities Minister Paul Givan learned to his peril when he attempted to use it as a political football.

“Since its inception it has allowed over 750 adults and young people to benefit from the experience of visiting an Irish-speaking community.

“Now we are beginning to emerge from the pandemic, I look forward to it continuing to go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

Announcing the scheme's launch for this year, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said: “I am delighted to announce that the Líofa Gaeltacht Bursary Scheme is now open for applications. This is the first programme since the start of the Covid pandemic meaning successful applicants can not only get back to learning the Irish language but also take part in various cultural activities such as sport and music.

“It also provides the opportunity to make new connections and friendships with like-minded people wishing to develop their use of the language.

“This scheme has already helped over 750 adults and young people to immerse themselves in an Irish speaking community and build their fluency in the language.”

Applications can be made online via: liofa.eu

You can also contact Líofa directly on: 028 9051 5114.

The scheme will close on March 4, 2022 and successful applicants will be notified by the end of March 2022.