"Historic day as Organ Donation Bill passes through Assembly"

A major reform of organ donation legislation in Northern Ireland has passed its final hurdle at Stormont on Tuesday (February 8).

The legislation will mean all adults in Northern Ireland become potential organ donors, unless they specifically opt out.

The new legislation is to be named after five-year-old Daithi MacGabhann, who has been waiting for a new heart for most of his life.

It will become known as Daithi’s Law as Daithi, his family and many others fought for Northern Ireland to follow the organ donation laws already in place in Scotland, England and Wales.

Northern Ireland has been the only part of the UK where the opt-out system is not already implemented.

Health Minister Robin Swann, who brought the Organ and Tissue (Deemed Consent) Bill to the Assembly, said it was a “good day for politics in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Swann said: “It will be life-changing for many people who are waiting on organ donations or those on waiting lists at this minute in time.

“We have seen in the chamber what this place can do when it works and what this place should be doing when it can work together.”

Sinn Féin MLA, Ciara Ferguson, has also welcomed the passage of the Organ Donation Bill through its final stage in the Assembly.

Describing the passing of the bill as an historic day, the Foyle MLA said: “This is life-saving legislation and will make a real difference to many families, particularly those desperately waiting for a transplant.

“Today belongs to all those that campaigned for this historic change in the law, particularly little Dáithí MacGabhann and his family.

“They have brought the conversation on organ donation into our homes and workplaces, and I would encourage people to keep having the conversation to help transform lives.”

SDLP MLA, Sinead McLaughlin, also praised the bill, “I’m delighted to see this legislation finally pass in the Assembly today after a long campaign from the family of Dáithí MacGabhann and other people who have been affected by the outdated law around organ donation in the North," she said.

"They have campaigned tirelessly for a number of years and when obstacles arose, they were not deterred. All of their hard work has now paid off.

"“This legislation has the potential to be life-saving and life-changing for hundreds of people here who are stuck on transplant waiting lists now and in the years to come."