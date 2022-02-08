Derry Girls 'Grandpa Joe' hints at release date for third series

As Derry and the world eagerly waits on the third and final series of Derry Girls, it appears we won't have to wait much longer.

Since the Channel 4 show aired in 2018, it has gathered a mass fan base across the globe and became the most watched series in Northern Ireland since modern records began.

Fans have eagerly waited nearly three years since the end of season 2 as filming of the latest series was postponed due to the pandemic.

However, it appears the wait is almost over as ‘Grandpa Joe,' played by local actor Ian McElhinney, provided an update on the show's release date.

Speaking to Cool FM & Downtown Radio, Ian said: “I can tell you when it’s likely to air, which will be in April. I think it’s going to be really good; it’s going to really engage people as it always has done not just as comedy but as a slice of life."

All of the cast members have praised the show's creator and writer, Derry girl herself, Lisa McGee, for an amazing third series and the perfect end to the show.

An April release date gives us around seven to 11 weeks to rewatch the first two series of the comedy phenomenon around 267 times; give or take sleep and work and other less important things.