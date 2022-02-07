Derry production 'The White Handkerchief' live stream extended due to incredible demand

The critically acclaimed production, The White Handkerchief, will be available for online viewing for ten more days due to unbelievable demand
The critically acclaimed production, The White Handkerchief, will be available for online viewing for ten more days due to unbelievable demand.
Directed and produced by the Derry Playhouse's Kieran Griffiths, the show was performed at The Guildhall in Derry from Sunday January 30 to Saturday February 5.
Sunday January 30 marked 50 years on from Bloody Sunday and the production was live streamed around the world. It is now available to watch back until February 9.
The White Handkerchief is an impassioned, sensitive, reverent elegy surrounding the event of the Bloody Sunday tragedy.
The theatre show has received incredible reviews and praise since its opening show with many dubbing it "a masterpiece."
The link to view the show is now available to watch back online. A streaming link and password will be sent by email.
For more information visit: https://www.derryplayhouse.co.uk/event/the-white-handkerchief
The critically acclaimed production, The White Handkerchief, will be available for online viewing for ten more days due to unbelievable demand
Pádraig Delargy and Danny Quigley presenting the cheque of funds raised to PIPs' Yvonne McGrory-Reader
Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin: "It is difficult to think of a worse event in the life of a child than to be abused by those in charge of protecting and caring for them."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.