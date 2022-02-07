Search

07 Feb 2022

Derry production 'The White Handkerchief' live stream extended due to incredible demand

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Feb 2022 6:45 PM

The critically acclaimed production, The White Handkerchief, will be available for online viewing for ten more days due to unbelievable demand.

Directed and produced by the Derry Playhouse's Kieran Griffiths, the show was performed at The Guildhall in Derry from Sunday January 30 to Saturday February 5.

Sunday January 30 marked 50 years on from Bloody Sunday and the production was live streamed around the world. It is now available to watch back until February 9.

The White Handkerchief is an impassioned, sensitive, reverent elegy surrounding the event of the Bloody Sunday tragedy.

The theatre show has received incredible reviews and praise since its opening show with many dubbing it "a masterpiece."

The link to view the show is now available to watch back online. A streaming link and password will be sent by email. 

For more information visit: https://www.derryplayhouse.co.uk/event/the-white-handkerchief

