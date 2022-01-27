'Families Walk' and march to remember Bloody Sunday victims

A 'Families Walk' and a march will take place in Derry this coming Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The 'Families Walk' will leave the Creggan Shops on Central Drive in Creggan at 9.15am and is being organised by the Bloody Sunday Trust as part of its 'One World, One Struggle' programme of events.

Those taking part will make their way to the Bloody Sunday monument on Rossville Street where a memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony will take place.

Later in the day, the families will make their way from Rossville Street to Guildhall Square for ‘Beyond The Silence,’ a special public event to mark the 50th anniversary during which a minute's silence will be held at 4.00pm to remember those killed on Sunday, January 30, 1972.

Ahead of the Guildhall Square event, a special commemoration will take place at 12.30pm at the republican monument on Lecky Road, opposite the Gasyard Centre, in memory of Gerald Donaghey, one of the Bloody Sunday victims.

Sunday night will also see the Guildhall host the premiere of 'The White Handkerchief ' in the Guildhall at 8.00pm. The new production, written by acclaimed author Liam Campbell who sadly passed away recently, is described as an ‘elegy’ to those who died on Bloody Sunday.

Meanwhile, members of the public are invited to attend the annual Mass for the victims of Bloody Sunday being celebrated in St Mary's Church, Creggan, at 7.30pm tomorrow (Friday) while former British Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, will deliver the annual Bloody Sunday Lecture in the Guildhall at 3.00pm on Saturday.

Mr Corbyn, who is the MP for Islington North in London, has been a tireless supporter of justice issues relating to Bloody Sunday – including the campaign for a new inquiry to overturn the discredited Widgery Tribunal findings – and has advocated the need for British soldiers to be held to account for incidents which happened during the Troubles, including on Bloody Sunday.

Tony Doherty, Bloody Sunday Trust chairperson, explained the reasoning behind the title for the 50th anniversary programme of events, 'One World, One Struggle.'

He said because of the actions of the families in the Bloody Sunday Justice Campaign, Derry could take its place proudly among the great cities of the world that have struggled for justice.

He added: “Through the long years of campaigning which saw the murdered dead of Bloody Sunday declared innocent and the despised Widgery Report binned, Derry became a beacon of hope for other people’s struggles for truth, justice and dignity. We are living in an age where ‘One World One Struggle’ is a real, lived and shared experience of solidarity with struggling peoples.”

The march organised by the Bloody Sunday March Committee Commemoration (BSMC) – whose theme for its programme of events is entitled 'No British Justice' - will leave Creggan Shops at 2.15pm on Sunday, making its way along the original route of the ill-fated 1972 march to Free Derry Corner for a rally where speakers will include Bernadette McAliskey (Devlin) and Eamonn McCann (BSMC).

Sinn Fein president, Mary Lou McDonald, will be among the speakers at 'Visions of a New Ireland' taking place at 7.30pm in the City Hotel tonight followed at 9.30pm by a BSMC fundraiser 'We Shall Overcome' in Sandino's Bar on Water Street featuring artists such as Rosie Stewart, Harry Bradley and Jason O'Rourke.

Also tomorrow, 'Sunday,' Jimmy McGovern's award-winning drama telling the story of Bloody Sunday, will be screened at the Brunswick Moviebowl at 6.30pm, followed by a Q&A session in which the writer will take part.

Pilots Row will host two panel discussions on Saturday, 'The Enemy Within – How the State Targets Suspect Communities,' at 12 noon followed by 'There is No British Justice' at 3.00pm.