Search

25 Jan 2022

St Mary's College staff and pupils donation to Derry Mayor's charity

Derry Mayor visits St Mary's College to accept donation to his chosen charity

St. Mary’s College Year 11 student Grace Kirk pictured handing over a cheque for £500 to the Mayor, Graham Warke, for his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jan 2022 10:17 AM

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has visited St Mary's College in the city to accept a donation of £500 from pupils and staff to his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

Following his visit Mayor Warke said: "I want to say a massive thank you to the staff and pupils of St Mary's College for their hugely generous donation of £500 for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

“The money was raised through fundraising activities held throughout December by the school, and I know the proceeds will go a long way in helping Foyle Down Syndrome Trust continue to deliver their excellent services.

"I always receive a very warm welcome when I visit St Mary's and it was great to catch up with some of the students and find out how they are getting on this year with their different school subjects.”

He concluded: “Thank you again to everyone for their donations."

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust supports and empowers children and young people with the condition from birth to adulthood, to lead full, meaningful and productive lives and to help the reach their full potential, ensuring they take and enjoy their rightful place in community.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media