St Mary's College staff and pupils donation to Derry Mayor's charity

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council has visited St Mary's College in the city to accept a donation of £500 from pupils and staff to his chosen charity, Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

Following his visit Mayor Warke said: "I want to say a massive thank you to the staff and pupils of St Mary's College for their hugely generous donation of £500 for Foyle Down Syndrome Trust.

“The money was raised through fundraising activities held throughout December by the school, and I know the proceeds will go a long way in helping Foyle Down Syndrome Trust continue to deliver their excellent services.

"I always receive a very warm welcome when I visit St Mary's and it was great to catch up with some of the students and find out how they are getting on this year with their different school subjects.”

He concluded: “Thank you again to everyone for their donations."

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust supports and empowers children and young people with the condition from birth to adulthood, to lead full, meaningful and productive lives and to help the reach their full potential, ensuring they take and enjoy their rightful place in community.