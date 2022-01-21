Search

21 Jan 2022

New mural to Derry's Sister Clare to be unveiled next weekend

New mural to Derry's Sister Clare to be unveiled next weekend

The new mural is located on the gable wall of the MediCare pharmacy on Racecourse in the Shantallow area of the city.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

A new mural to the Derry nun killed in an earthquake in South America almost six years ago will be officially unveiled in the city at the end of this month.

Sister Clare Crockett died when a tremor with a magnitude 7.8 struck the school where she was teaching in Playa Prieta in Ecuador on April 16, 2016. In total, over 700 people were killed.

Two weeks after her death, her remains were flown back to her home town from Ecuador for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

She was laid to rest in the new section of the City Cemetery which has become a place of pilgrimage since healings and fertility 'miracles' were attributed to her after people prayed for her intercession. As a result, there have been calls for her to be made a saint.

A house-size mural was unveiled on a gable wall on Deanery Street close to her family home in the Brandywell area of the city in August 2020. The artwork includes her motto 'All or Nothing' as well as a copy of her signature.

The new mural, on the gable wall of the MediCare pharmacy on Racecourse Road in the Shantallow area of the city, will be blessed by the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 29.

Sister Clare's family said everyone was welcome to attend and asked those attending to adhere to social distancing and wear face coverings.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media