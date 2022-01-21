New mural to Derry's Sister Clare to be unveiled next weekend

A new mural to the Derry nun killed in an earthquake in South America almost six years ago will be officially unveiled in the city at the end of this month.

Sister Clare Crockett died when a tremor with a magnitude 7.8 struck the school where she was teaching in Playa Prieta in Ecuador on April 16, 2016. In total, over 700 people were killed.

Two weeks after her death, her remains were flown back to her home town from Ecuador for Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Long Tower.

She was laid to rest in the new section of the City Cemetery which has become a place of pilgrimage since healings and fertility 'miracles' were attributed to her after people prayed for her intercession. As a result, there have been calls for her to be made a saint.

A house-size mural was unveiled on a gable wall on Deanery Street close to her family home in the Brandywell area of the city in August 2020. The artwork includes her motto 'All or Nothing' as well as a copy of her signature.

The new mural, on the gable wall of the MediCare pharmacy on Racecourse Road in the Shantallow area of the city, will be blessed by the Bishop of Derry, Most Rev Dr Donal McKeown at 5.30pm on Saturday, January 29.

Sister Clare's family said everyone was welcome to attend and asked those attending to adhere to social distancing and wear face coverings.