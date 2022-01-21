Man in police custody over a number of Derry burglaries

Police have arrested a man following a series of burglaries in Derry, which are believed to have taken place overnight from Thursday, January 20 into the morning of Friday, January 21.

A man in his 30s is in police custody in relation to the incidents that happened in the city.

Inspector Robb said: “It was reported this morning that burglaries occurred in the Oak Country Avenue, Glenvale Park, Glenbrook Terrace, and Glenabbey Close areas of Derry.

“It was also reported that a burglary took place in the Old School Field area of Drumahoe.

“A number of vehicles were also taken during these incidents.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of related offences, and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who may have CCTV footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 163 of 21/01/22.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.

“I would also remind people to be mindful of their home security. Keep doors and windows locked and set home alarm systems where they are installed. Please also keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable neighbours and report any suspicious activity to police.

“If you need any further advice or information, please contact us on 101 where you can speak to your local crime prevention officer.”