21 Jan 2022

Ferguson: Rates Support Grant funding “will put money back in the pockets of workers and families”

Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson says the funding will "help Councils to deliver important services to ratepayers – such as bin collections, street cleaning and many other services".

Reporter:

Matthew Leslie

21 Jan 2022

Email:

matthew.leslie@iconicnews.ie

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA, Ciara Ferguson, has welcomed extra funding announced by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey for local Councils for rates support.

The Minister announced that her department will provide an additional £10 million funding for Councils Rates Support Grant bringing it to £21.9m for 2021/22.

A Rates Support Grant provides financial support to eligible councils whose needs exceed their wealth as determined by statutory formula.

Seven of the 11 councils – including Derry City & Strabane District Council – are eligible.

Ms Ferguson insisted the the funding “will put money back in the pockets of workers and families”.

She said: “I welcome the announcement by Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that local Councils will receive extra money for the Rates Support Grant which will now total over £21 million.

“This funding will put money back in the pockets of workers and families and help Councils to deliver important services to ratepayers – such as bin collections, street cleaning and many other services.

“Minister Hargey has also committed to working with local Councils to ensure this additional funding is in place before they set the rates in February.”

Deirdre Hargey added: “I am delighted to be able to confirm that the Rates Support Grant has been bolstered by additional funding, bringing it to £21.9m. This is on top of the £102m my department has made available to councils over the pandemic.

“The additional funding to the Rates Support Grant will be welcomed by the eligible councils and greatly assist them in delivering the important services that they provide to rate payers.

“I will be engaging with councils on this additional funding before rates are set in February so they can factor this into their considerations.

“I will continue to work closely with local councils to protect the important work they do.”

