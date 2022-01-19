Search

19 Jan 2022

Derry girl bags semi-final spot on BBC NI's Soloist of the Year 2022

Nicole Lang

19 Jan 2022

Isabella Gillen, from Steelstown Primary School, has secured a place in the Semi-Finals of BBC NI's Soloist of the Year 2022.

The Primary 6 pupil was entered by her school into the competition as the school's first ever entry to the competition.

The talented youngster loves to sing and is part of both the school choir and school show productions.

The competition, usually held as ‘BBC Northern Ireland School Choir of the Year,’ has become ‘School Soloist of the Year' due to Covid restrictions.

Therefore, this year, the BBC is on the hunt for the best school soloists from across Northern Ireland as pupils take part in the competition on their own instead of as part of their school choir.

Principal at Steelstown Primary School, Siobhan Gillen, said the whole school is 100 per cent behind Isabella as she gets ready to compete for a spot in the final, "We are all so very proud of all that Isabella has achieved so far," she said.

"She has represented the school with so much enthusiasm, energy and has really created a great positive energy around the school. 

"She has now inspired the other children to want to sing and we have a feeling we will have a lot of interest for next year’s competition. 

"For Isabella, the only thing better than singing, is more singing."

The semi finals will take place at the beginning of February 2022 at the BBC Blackstaff Studios in Belfast. 

The show will be broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster at a later date that is yet to be confirmed.

Isabella's last winning performance and her upcoming performance are available to watch on the official BBC Radio Ulster Facebook page. 

The final of the show is to be televised later this year.

