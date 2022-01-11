Right Reverend Brian Hannon, father to The Divine Comedy singer, Neil Hannon, dies age 85

Tributes have been paid to Rt Revd Brian Hannon, who sadly passed away January 10 after a long illness.

During his ministry, Bishop Hannon had very close ties with the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe.

Bishop Hannon was a Church of Ireland clergyman, who was Lord Bishop of Clogher from 1986 to 2001.

He served his first curacy in All Saints Clooney from 1961-64; his first incumbency was in Desertmartin from 1965-69; and he was Rector of Christ Church Derry from 1970-82.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Revd John McDowell, and the Bishop of Clogher, the Rt Revd Dr Ian Ellis, have all paid tribute.

Archbishop McDowell said it was with a sense of deep sadness that he learned of Bishop Hannon's death.

"Brian was deeply loved by so many people in the Diocese of Clogher who knew him well, and just as deeply respected right across the Church which he served with diligence, with good humour, and with dignity," he said.

"His whole character and outlook on life were moulded by a lifelong discipleship of Jesus Christ, so any words he spoke in public carried the weight of his own integrity.

“He ministered in times and places which were amongst the most difficult during the Troubles, yet he did so without growing bitter or cynical.

"He spoke and acted always with compassion and understanding and did all in his power to work towards peaceful outcomes in a divided society.

“Brian had large affections: for the countryside of the west of Northern Ireland; for classical music which he played so movingly on the piano; for the family of the Church of Ireland.

"His love for his wife Maeve and for his sons, Desmond, Brendan and Neil, was deep and unclouded. His love for God and His Son, Jesus Christ, was unmistakable.

“My prayers, and I know the prayers of so many within and beyond the Church, will be with Maeve and the family as they come to terms with their great loss."

Bishop Ian Ellis said parishioners and clergy of Clogher Diocese and the wider community would be greatly saddened by the news of Bishop Hannon's death.

"Bishop Brian was much loved and admired for his spiritual and pastoral support for his people, especially in providing leadership through days of disruption and violence in Northern Ireland," he said.

His patient, prayerful approach and commitment to enhancing education and community life is fondly remembered by all within this diocese, the Church of Ireland and the wider Anglican Communion.

"He and his wife Maeve devoted themselves to all aspects of diocesan life where their gifts of ministry were offered so generously.

“We thank God for everything Bishop Brian shared with the clergy and people of this diocese: for his kind and gracious manner, his caring and compassionate ministry, his musical talents, and wise and gentle leadership.

“As a diocese we hold in our prayers his dear wife Maeve, and sons, Desmond, Brendan and Neil, in their time of grief and loss."