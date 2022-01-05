Millennium Forum announces shows for early 2022

The Millennium Forum has just announced details of its brand new season for 2022.

The January to April programme promises lots of exciting entertainment ahead for local audiences.

There will be plenty of laughs this season beginning with the popular comedy show, 'Farmer Michael' in January.

Jake O'kane returns with a brand new show in February while his Blame Game co-host, Neil Delamere, will also return for all his Derry fans.

Patrick Kielty arrives in March as part of his new tour, his first in some time, whilst TV personalities Milton Jones and David O'Doherty will also take to the Forum stage this season.

There is a wide range of music with Clannad coming to the Forum on their 50th Anniversary Tour as well as Derry’s own The Undertones and Damien Dempsey.

Ballet fans will be thrilled with the welcome return of the internationally renowned Royal Moscow Ballet with their new production of 'Swan Lake'.

There will also be local comedy drama with 'When the Creggan Spinster met the Buncrana Stud' from Derry playwright, Brian Foster.

Derry Musical Society will also be taking to the stage with the family show, 'The Sound of Music.'

Another popular local musical theatre group, The Grove Theatre, brings their quality amateur production of 'High School Musical' later in the season.

The Forum is also excited to announce SIX, the hottest new touring musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, in the summer of 2022.

Bookings for all events are now open from the Forum’s Box Office or call 02871 264455.

You can also visit millenniumforum.co.uk for further information where you can also download the full programme of events.

The Millennium Forum has implemented a range of COVID safety procedures to ensure the healthy and safe return to events