Search

05 Jan 2022

Millennium Forum announces shows for early 2022

Millennium Forum

Millennium Forum announces shows for early 2022

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

The Millennium Forum has just announced details of its brand new season for 2022.  

The January to April programme promises lots of exciting entertainment ahead for local audiences.

There will be plenty of laughs this season beginning with the popular comedy show, 'Farmer Michael' in January.  

Jake O'kane returns with a brand new show in February while his Blame Game co-host, Neil Delamere, will also return for all his Derry fans.

Patrick Kielty arrives in March as part of his new tour, his first in some time, whilst TV personalities Milton Jones and David O'Doherty will also take to the Forum stage this season.

There is a wide range of music with Clannad coming to the Forum on their 50th Anniversary Tour as well as Derry’s own The Undertones and Damien Dempsey.

Ballet fans will be thrilled with the welcome return of the internationally renowned Royal Moscow Ballet with their new production of 'Swan Lake'. 

There will also be local comedy drama with 'When the Creggan Spinster met the Buncrana Stud' from Derry playwright, Brian Foster.

Derry Musical Society will also be taking to the stage with the family show, 'The Sound of Music.'

Another popular local musical theatre group, The Grove Theatre, brings their quality amateur production of 'High School Musical' later in the season.

The Forum is also excited to announce SIX, the hottest new touring musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, in the summer of 2022. 

Bookings for all events are now open from the Forum’s Box Office or call 02871 264455.

You can also visit millenniumforum.co.uk  for further information where you can also download the full programme of events. 

The Millennium Forum has implemented a range of COVID safety procedures to ensure the healthy and safe return to events

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media