Derry OT receives The Brain Charity Outstanding Healthcare Professional Award

Carmel Greene, an Occupational Therapist from the Western Trust, has received The Brain Charity Outstanding Healthcare Professional Award for 2021.

Kathleen O’Brien and her daughter, Grainne, nominated Carmel, who is based at Altnagelvin Hospital, for this award.

Grainne said: “As an Occupational Therapist in our local Community Brain Injury Service, Carmel has been our go-to during a difficult and scary time.

"She has given not only my mother, but our family help, support and advice throughout her recovery. Nothing is ever a bother.

"She is the most helpful person and directs us in all aspects of mums recovery including therapy, helping with equipment at home, medical jargon.

"This is what we needed when we were thrown into this whirlwind and didn’t know what to do. Mum is now nearly two years post brain injury and is coming on tremendously and it’s all down to Carmel.

"She is an absolute legend in our eyes and all her work day in, day out with all her clients should be recognised.”

Speaking after receiving her award Carmel said: “It was such a shock to receive confirmation I had won ‘The Brain Charity Outstanding Healthcare Professional’ award.

"I feel very privileged Kathleen and her daughter took the time to complete the nomination, so sincere thanks to them both. Thank you also to The Brain Charity for choosing me. Unfortunately I was unable to attend the awards ceremony in Liverpool, but received the beautiful trophy via courier."

“Provision of an Occupational Therapy service has been challenging over the past couple of years, regularly adapting to demand/delivery with COVID-19 restrictions, so it was really uplifting to receive this award.

"I am also very grateful to work within a great multi-disciplinary team. Their support has been invaluable and has contributed towards enhancing a client and their families brain injury journey.”

Dr Shane McCarney, Consultant Neuropsychologist and Lead Clinician of the Community Brain Injury Service said: “I am absolutely delighted for Carmel to have been recognised for this award and the fact it comes directly from the nomination by a client’s family member makes it all the more satisfying.

"The role of Occupational Therapy in rehabilitation post acquired brain injury cannot be overstated and we in the Community Brain Injury Service (CBIS) are pleased to have Carmel deliver this role in the Northern Sector of the Western Trust.

"Carmel has involvement across the full assessment and intervention processes, with valuable input to functional and vocational rehabilitation efforts at home, in the client’s local community and in educational and work settings.

"Carmel is a most deserving recipient of the Brain Charity “Outstanding Healthcare Professional” award and we are rightfully proud of her achievement.

“This has been a difficult time for everyone in the community and for the health service with the COVID-19 pandemic. The CBIS Team have continued to support and engage with people affected by acquired brain injuries.

"We increased the use of virtual contacts - telephone and video-link- before moving back to more face-to-face contact with appropriate COVID-19 precautions in place.

"It is very reassuring to have clients and their families provide feedback on positive experiences with CBIS during such challenging times as is the case with this family and their contact with Carmel.

"All of the team would like to wish Kathleen well in her continuing recovery and rehabilitation from her brain injury.”

The Brain Charity are a UK charity with a head office in Liverpool and provide practical and emotional support for anyone with a neurological condition, as well as family, friends and carers.

Nanette Mellor, CEO of The Brain Charity, said: “It was lovely to be able to host our awards night to have a look back and celebrate some of the inspirational acts of kindness, strength and determination we have all seen over the past 18 months.

“The Brain Charity’s awards celebrated the achievements of spectacular individuals – including Carmel – and we are hugely proud of all who were nominated for the differences they have made to the neurological community.”