Search

29 Dec 2021

Derry Great British Menu finalist opens new Craft Village restaurant 

"Every young chef's dream is to open their own restaurant"

Derry Great British Menu finalist opens new Craft Village restaurant 

Derry Great British Menu finalist, Phelim O'Hagan, has joined forces with Soda & Starch's, Ray Moran, to open their new restaurant, Artis

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Derry Great British Menu finalist, Phelim O'Hagan, has joined forces with Soda & Starch's, Ray Moran, to open their new restaurant, Artis.

Following the success of the outside dining concept at Soda & Starch this year, Ray, in collaboration with Phelim, decided it was time to introduce something new and revamp the existing interior space. 

The new restaurant, situated in Derry's Craft village, has created a new dining experience and has a completely new look.
Artis -Latin for 'craft'-offers a new high end dining experience in the Craft Village.

The chefs describe the restaurant as a celebration of local produce, married to more than 43-years of Michelin Starred restaurant experience.

Phelim and Ray’s new venture will be a standalone restaurant that sits adjacent to its four-year-old sister establishment, Soda & Starch.

Chef and Business Owner Ray Moran said: “Soda & Starch has generated a reputation for providing a seasonal menu for every palate and over lockdown it evolved into an outdoor offering that drew visitors from near and far.  

"We are now complementing that offering by opening Artis by Phelim O’Hagan which we see transforming the interior of this venue into an autonomous food destination for those in search of exceptional food.

“I am delighted to work with Phelim on this adventure having enjoyed watching his career mature to make him one of the best in the industry today.”

Head Chef Phelim O'Hagan added: “It is with pleasure, after all these years, to put my name to a restaurant in my hometown and work with Ray again. 

"Every young chef's dream is to open their own restaurant.

“Ray has been a mentor and a solid influence in my career and I know, together, we have created something magical for those with a penchant for good food.

“We are confident Artis is going to leave a mark on the food trail here and make Derry a contender for one of the UK’s greatest places to dine in."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media