Derry Great British Menu finalist opens new Craft Village restaurant 

Derry Great British Menu finalist, Phelim O'Hagan, has joined forces with Soda & Starch's, Ray Moran, to open their new restaurant, Artis.

Following the success of the outside dining concept at Soda & Starch this year, Ray, in collaboration with Phelim, decided it was time to introduce something new and revamp the existing interior space.

The new restaurant, situated in Derry's Craft village, has created a new dining experience and has a completely new look.

Artis -Latin for 'craft'-offers a new high end dining experience in the Craft Village.

The chefs describe the restaurant as a celebration of local produce, married to more than 43-years of Michelin Starred restaurant experience.

Phelim and Ray’s new venture will be a standalone restaurant that sits adjacent to its four-year-old sister establishment, Soda & Starch.

Chef and Business Owner Ray Moran said: “Soda & Starch has generated a reputation for providing a seasonal menu for every palate and over lockdown it evolved into an outdoor offering that drew visitors from near and far.

"We are now complementing that offering by opening Artis by Phelim O’Hagan which we see transforming the interior of this venue into an autonomous food destination for those in search of exceptional food.

“I am delighted to work with Phelim on this adventure having enjoyed watching his career mature to make him one of the best in the industry today.”

Head Chef Phelim O'Hagan added: “It is with pleasure, after all these years, to put my name to a restaurant in my hometown and work with Ray again.

"Every young chef's dream is to open their own restaurant.

“Ray has been a mentor and a solid influence in my career and I know, together, we have created something magical for those with a penchant for good food.

“We are confident Artis is going to leave a mark on the food trail here and make Derry a contender for one of the UK’s greatest places to dine in."