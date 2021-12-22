Search

22 Dec 2021

12 year old's 'letter to a stranger' left on bus travels from Sligo to Derry

"I just want to say Merry Christmas and if things aren't great, things will get better eventually"

12 year old's 'letter to a stranger' left on bus travels from Sligo to Derry

12 year old Kayleigh from Sligo left a letter to a stranger on the bus she gets to school in a bid to spread some kindness this Christmas

Reporter:

Nicole Lang

Kieron Clarke was travelling on the 64 service bus from Letterkenny to Derry one morning last week and found an envelope lying on top of the toilet block labelled, "Stranger on the bus: Open me."

After initially feeling sceptical of his discovery, Kieron opened the letter to find a heartwarming message inside.

The letter read: "Have a good day, stranger! I'm Kayleigh and I'm 12 and I take this bus to school.

"I just want to say Merry Christmas and if things aren't great, things will get better eventually. 

"A message from a fellow bus rider. You are loved. I love you."

12 year old Kayleigh from Sligo had left the card on the bus for a stranger to find in a bid to spread some kindness this Christmas.

Kieron said it was the most wonderful find, "It was such a lovely surprise. Honestly, when I read the letter, I just felt hopeful.

"Personally, I'm not having a bad time or a bad Christmas and what I consider bad is miniscule compared to what some people are going through, especially at this time of year.

"I think Kayeigh is incredible, such a strong and intelligent young girl who has shown maturity beyond her years.

"Her parents are very proud of her, as am I. She will go far. 

"If that is her scope on the world, as undoubtedly the last few years of her childhood have been affected by Covid, it is heartening to see how positive she remains and how she wishes to spread that positivity amongst others in a particularly dark time."

Kayleigh is from Sligo so her card travelled a fair distance to Derry without being lost or discarded.

Kieron hopes to pass on Kayleigh's letter the next time he travels so it can travel further afield and spread more kindness and positivity.

Kieron added: "In a world where you can be anything, be more like Kayleigh, especially this Christmas. I certainly will."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Now
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media