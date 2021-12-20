Derry bin collection and Council services opening hours for Christmas period

Derry City and Strabane District Council have confirmed details on service operations over the Christmas and New Year period.

Bin collections will take place as normal over the holidays.

On both Friday, December ​24 and Friday, December 31 2021, all Council recycling centres will close at 2pm except for Pennyburn and Strathfoyle which will close at 4pm.

All recycling centres will be closed on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 December 2021, and on Saturday January 1 2022.

All Council leisure centres will be closed from Friday, December 24 to Sunday, December 26 2021 and on Saturday, January 1 2022. Information on opening arrangements for each leisure centre on other days over the holiday period, including New Year's Eve, is available at derrystrabaneleisure.com

The Strand Road and Derry Road council offices will be closed from Friday, December 24 to Tuesday, December 28.

These offices will reopen from Wednesday, December 29 to Friday, December 31 2021 for essential personnel and deliveries only. Members of the public can contact both offices on these days by calling 02871253253.

Both offices will then be closed on Monday, January 3 2022 before normal service resumes from Tuesday, January 4 2022.

The Guildhall, Tower Museum and Harbour House will close from Friday, December 24 to Monday, December 27 2021 and on Saturday, January 1 2022.

From Tuesday, December 28 to Friday, December 31 2021, each building will close at 6pm, with last entry at 5pm. Normal opening hours will resume on Sunday, January 2 2022.

The Alley Theatre will be open on Friday, December 24 2021 from 10am until 2pm.

It will then close from Saturday, December 25 2021 to Monday, January 3 2022. The Alley Theatre will reopen on Tuesday, January 4 2022 from 10am to 4.30pm.

The District Registration Service will not be available for appointments to register Births, Deaths, Stillbirths, Marriages and Civil Partnerships on Friday, December 24, Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28 2021 and on Monday, January 3 2022.

On Monday, December 27, Tuesday, December 28 2021 and Monday, January 3 2022, there will be an out-of-hours emergency contact available for two hours each day for Funeral Directors in case families need to urgently register the death of their loved one for cremation purposes or burial outside the jurisdiction.

Council community centres will be closed from Wednesday, December 22 2021 until Sunday, January 2 2022. All facilities will then reopen from Monday, January 3 2022.

Cemeteries will be open every day as normal over Christmas and New Year from 8am to 4.30pm.

Council parks and play parks will also be operating as normal, subject to weather conditions.

Full information is available on the Council website at https://bit.ly/DCSDCXmas