Police appeal for information for help locating missing person

Police appeal for information for help locating Patrick Crumlish
Police are becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of Patrick Crumlish.
Last night Patrick failed to return home to his address in Derry.
It is believed that Patrick may be in the Strabane or Lifford areas.
He was last seen wearing a navy hoody, navy body warmer, dark blue jeans and black Nike trainers.
Anyone with information which could assist police in locating Patrick please contact officers in Strand Road via 101 quoting reference 237-19/12/21
