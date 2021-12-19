Search

19 Dec 2021

Trust says Altnagelvin Hospital's Emergency Department 'very busy' today

Appeal for people to only come to department if you have a medical emergency

Derry hospital's Emergency Department 'very busy' with over 60 people waiting

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Western Trust has said that the emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital is 'very busy' this evening.

A Trust spokesperson said there are currently 71 people waiting in the Emergency Department and a further 26 people awaiting admission to the hospital.

They are urging members of the public to please use suitable alternative healthcare options available to them.

"Please only come to ED if your situation is life-threatening, a medical or mental health emergency.

"If your injury or illness is minor, please consider attending the Urgent Care & Treatment Centre at the Omagh Hospital or call Phone First on 0300 020 6000."

