Derry girl lands top 10 spot in Miss Bikini Ireland 

Niamh Hawes has been taking part in Miss Bikini Ireland for the last year throughout Covid and last weekend, she travelled to Limerick for the finals and made the top six.

The 19-year-old currently works full-time, while modelling part time, but hopes to make modelling a full-time career.

Niamh said: “I want to model full time which is one of the reasons I entered the competition. I model around Derry and Belfast and one of the photographers I work with in Derry sent me a link online to enter the competition.

“The next day the organiser of the competition, Greg, rang me and told me I was accepted and walked me through the next steps.

“It was my first ever show and I had no experience in runway modelling. I wanted to enter because I thought it would be a great way to get experience of runway modelling and performing in front of crowds. It’s also a great way to get more exposure all around Ireland and beyond.”

In a normal year, without Covid restrictions, the competition normally has three stages; A photoshoot workshop, a fitness workshop and then the finals.

This year, due to Covid, there was one photoshoot workshop in October last year in Dublin and the fitness workshop was cancelled as it wasn’t possible to do with social distancing.

The finals which were originally supposed to be held in December 2020 but they were delayed to January this year as a result of lockdown. This was then delayed again to allow for a more normal setting for the finals.

Niamh continued: “The finals took place this weekend, December 5, so it’s been a long road.

“The competition is full of challenges and tests to see that the winner is fit to head off and represent Ireland at swimsuit USA in America.

“So, throughout the competition the photoshoots and workshops and working with other brands is all a test for how professional you are and how well you can work with photographers, brands and other models.

“It’s also about a healthy body and lifestyle so they’re looking for someone who is passionate about physical and mental health.

“For example, one of our challenges throughout was promoting our sponsor, Beauty Belle, on social media platforms and doing weekly posts. Then, the big challenge at the final; to test how confident you are in front of a crowd.

“I absolutely loved the experience and I’m so grateful for it, the final really was a night I’ll always remember.

“I was terrified when I was travelling to Limerick but when I got there and out on stage I was really in my element and it confirmed this is exactly the kind of thing that I want to continue doing in the future.

“I love the rush I get being out of my comfort zone and that's what modelling does for me, nerves are good.

“I was disappointed that so many of the opportunities throughout were held off or not able to happen because of Covid, I would’ve really liked to spend more time with the other girls and get to know them more as they were lovely and made the whole experience.

"I was one of two girls from the North, I didn’t get to see much of them. I was also really pleased with placing top six at my first ever show, I would’ve just been happy to complete it. The whole experience really boosted my confidence.

“I really want to say a big thank you to The Beauty Edit makeup shop in Foyleside, my personal trainer, Peter Ward, and my friends and family who supported me especially my Mammy, Shauna and my best friend, Erin who travelled to Limerick with me.

“Over the next year, in preparation for Miss Bikini 21/22, I will be taking up any opportunities I can to grow my confidence and to grow as a person and grow my platform. I will be training so I can be the best candidate possible next year.

“This year, I did the show for the experience and fun but it’s made me realise how much I want the title now and I don’t plan on letting anything distract me from it in the next year.”

To support Niamh’s journey for the next year, follow her on Instagram at: niamh.hawes