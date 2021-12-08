Derry weather forecast to calm but rain is here to stay

According to the Met Office, it will be a drier and brighter day in Derry with the showers gradually becoming fewer and lighter.

It will remain quite windy with fresh north westerly winds until this evening.

The maximum temperature the county will reach is 7 °C.

Tonight, the weather is to calm but with a few showers continuing and only a short break from the rain late tonight.

The strong north westerly winds will be lighter by morning. The temperature will drop to 3 °C in certain areas of the county.

Tomorrow is set to be mainly dry, with a bright start but becoming cloudy during morning. A band of rain will cross early in the afternoon with clearer, showery weather following later.

There will still be freshening westerly winds with maximum temperature remaining 7 °C.

The weekend is predicted to have better weather with bright spells but there will be scattered showers on Friday, then a band of more persistent, heavier rain will come along on Saturday.

A dry, bright start is predicted for Sunday with occasional rain and cloudy skies as the day progresses.