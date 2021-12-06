Search

06 Dec 2021

Calling all Derry artists: Stendhal opens performance applications for 2022

Stendhal organisers keen to hear from as many musicians, comedians, poets, family performers and artists as possible

The performance application process for Stendhal 2022 opens on Wednesday, December 1. Photo by Ciara McMullan

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Stendhal Festival has opened its annual performance application process and organisers of the multi-award-winning music and arts festival say there are keen to hear from as many musicians, comedians, poets, family performers and artists as possible, as they look to build another exceptional programme for the 2022 event.

Scheduled for June 30 to July 2, 2022, it is hoped that the 12th instalment of Stendhal Festival will be a return to unrestricted exploration at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, following two successful socially distanced events in 2021.

As ever, Stendhal is on the lookout for the best indigenous talent across all artistic disciplines as it continues its mission to provide a platform and showcase an eclectic and varied artistic experience.

Event director Ross Parkhill said: “We say this every year and it still rings true, the submission process is always one of our favourite times of the year.

“We love discovering new music, new artists and new performers and the submissions always throw up some absolutely brilliant discoveries.”

He added: “We first discovered acts like Ryan McMullan, Soak and JC Stewart through our annual submission process and this year we are delighted to open the net wider than just musicians.”

Concluding, Mr Parkhill said: “We want to hear from poets, visual artists of all kinds, comedians, dancers, theatre groups and basically anyone who would like to get on stage at Stendhal and wow our audience with something special. “

To apply to perform at the 2022 edition of Stendhal Festival simply complete the online form found at www.stendhalfestival.com/music_submissions/ or simply on the menu of stendhalfestival.com.

The submission process is open until Friday, December 10.

