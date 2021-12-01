Search

01 Dec 2021

Derry learning disability charity hosting Christmas Craft Fare

Derry learning disability charity, Destined, hosting a Christmas Craft Fare this Saturday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Derry learning disability charity, Destined, are hosting a Christmas Craft Fare at their premises at the Foyle Valley Railway Museum site Saturday December 4 from 11am to 2pm.

There will be over 18 exhibitors including a stall that will be run by the Destined members.

There is car parking on either side of the Centre on Foyle Road and the Destined café, that was destroyed in an arson attack prior to the Covid pandemic, will be open for teas and coffees and snacks.

Speaking prior to the event Paddy Arbuckle, Craft Fare organiser said: “We are delighted to be hosting our first craft fare in our new building, it allows us to bring the wider mainstream community into a disability setting and hopefully people might get a bargain as well.

"Any funds raised by the event will go towards the charity and help us provide more badly needed services for our members.

"On behalf of Destined I would like to take the opportunity offer season greetings to everyone.”

Established in 2002, Destined is a support organisation for people with learning disabilities with an overall aim of empowering people with learning disabilities and promoting social inclusion within mainstream society

For further information please contact Paddy on 02871362424

Local News

