27 Nov 2021

Help stop chidhood malnutrition in Ethiopia by supporting Derry charity's Christmas gift card

Local charity Children in Crossfire has launched its 2021 Christmas gift card range

Richard Moore, from Children in Crossfire and Eileen Hunter, from Veritas, launching this year's Christmas gift card appeal.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Local charity Children in Crossfire has launched its 2021 Christmas gift card range, which are on sale now at the Veritas shop on Shipquay Street.

This year’s cards focus on the international development charity’s work to prevent and treat severe acute childhood malnutrition in Ethiopia.

Executive director Richard Moore said: “We are delighted that Veritas are once again supporting our Advent fundraising campaign by selling our Christmas gift cards in their Shipquay Street shop in Derry.

“For several years now, our friends in Veritas have been terrific advocates for our work and I want to thank them for all their goodwill. They are helping us to make a real difference.

“Working in partnership with St Luke’s Hospital in Wolisso, our healthcare programme keeps very sick children alive.

“This year’s cards illustrate how together we support families and communities to prevent malnutrition and treat children who are at risk of dying from it. In the past year alone, 452 children received life-saving treatment at St Luke’s. That’s what people who buy our Christmas gift cards in the coming weeks will be supporting.”

Eileen Hunter, from Veritas, said: “We are delighted to be working with Children in Crossfire again this year, especially as this is their 25th anniversary which is a wonderful achievement.

“The cards we have on sale tell a wonderful story of compassion and solidarity, and it is uplifting for us to know that cards we sell will help to give vulnerable children vital medical support.”

Cards are available at Veritas, 20 Shipquay Street, Derry as well as directly from Children in Crossfire on 028 7126 9898 or at www.childrenincrossfire.org/shop.

