27 Nov 2021

Derry branch of  CCÉ Baile na gCailleach to hold its Christmas session

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Derry branch of  CCÉ Baile na gCailleach will hold its Christmas session in Studio 2 on Friday, December 3, from 8.00pm!

The evening will begin with a short slow session geared towards beginners followed by a full swing music session until late.
Suggested donation of £5 at the door to raise funds for CCÉ Baile na gCailleach.

A spokesperson said: “As this is our first branch Christmas session since the Covid-19 lockdowns, we hope to see a huge turn out on the night and invite all our friends, families, supporters, branch members and musicians from near and far to join us for what is sure to be a music-filled evening of festive fun and cheer.

“As always, we encourage all our little (and big) elves to wear their Christmas jumpers, tinsel, and hats and if you are bringing children to the session, please contact us in advance with numbers because we are expecting a little visit from a very special someone who may bring some treats if you’ve all been nice.”

